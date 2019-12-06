Actor Nani is currently busy working on two films -Indraganti Mohanakrishna's V and Shiva Nirvana's Tuck Jagadeesh. V is slated for release on March 25, 2020, on the occasion of Ugadi. The film has Sudheer Babu, Aditi Rao Hydari and Nivetha Thomas in lead roles besides Nani. It is said to be a neon thriller and the team is excited about it.

The film went on floors in March and to announce it, Mohanakrishna on his Twitter account had written: "V starts today. V will ENTERTAIN you. V will MOVE you. V will EXHILARATE you. V promise you⁦⁦ #VTheMovie @isudheerbabu @i_nivethathomas⁩ ⁦@aditiraohydari." (sic)

Thanking Mohanakrishna, Nani wrote: "He introduced me as a Hero in my 1st film. Today he is all set to introduce me again in my 25th film. But ... this time ... It's different ;) Your friendly neighbourhood BAD ASS joins the party #VTheMovie." (sic)

As per latest reports, Nani will be seen playing a grey shaded role in this film. It is being speculated that is the reason he wrote 'Bad Ass' in the tweet, giving a hint to his fans. Earlier in Gentleman, Nani played a role which had some negative shades to it.

The actor is busy with Hit, the film which he is being presented under his banner. Hit is a Vishwak Sen starrer. Tuck Jagadeesh marks Nani's second collaboration with Shiva Nirvana. Their first film together was Ninnu Kori. The upcoming film is yet to go on floors. Ritu Varma and Aishwarya Rajesh are the leading ladies in the film.