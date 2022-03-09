Nandankanan Zoological Park in Bhubaneswar was temporarily closed for visitors after two wild elephants entered the zoo, an official said here on Wednesday.

"It has come to our notice at around 3 a.m. that two wild elephants have entered the zoo area by breaking the outer boundary," said Sanjeet Kumar, deputy director of the zoo.

"Though our staff tried to drive the elephants back to Chandaka sanctuary, the tuskers remained in a small forest area near the tiger's line," said Kumar.

For the safety of the visitors and the animals, including two elephants, the zoo has been closed for the visitors for a temporary period, he said.

The deputy director said that all preparations are being made to drive the two elephants back to the sanctuary.

"As it is a tough task to drive out the elephants in the daytime, we are waiting for the evening," he stated.

The wild jumbos might have entered the zoo in search of food and water, Kumar said.

The forest officials of the zoo and Chandaka wildlife division have been deployed for the safe exit of the elephants from the area.

"After arriving here, we came to know that two elephants have entered the zoo and the authorities have closed the doors for the visitors. Now, we will return without visiting the zoo," said a tourist from West Bengal.