Speaker Nancy Pelosi referred US President as "morbidly obese" and added that Trump shouldn't take antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine to keep coronavirus at bay.

The response from Nancy Pelosi came after Trump revealed that he has been taking hydroxychloroquine to fight off COVID-19.

The confession was shocking as the US's FDA has already warned of major side effects if the antimalarial drug is consumed for treating COVID-19.

Nancy Pelosi made her comments while talking to CNN about Trump's decision.

"He's our president, and I would rather he not be taking something that has not been approved by the scientists, especially in his age group and his, shall we say, weight group ... morbidly obese, they say," she said.

Besides the hydroxychloroquine, Trump said he also took zinc, and he took an initial dose of azithromycin or Z-Pak.

However, the FDA cautioned about using the drug, noting that COVID-19 patients treated with hydroxychloroquine in combination with antibiotic azithromycin resulted in serious side-effects.

Interestingly, Dr Anthonny Fauci, a leading member on coronavirus task formed by White House, has raised concern about the use of hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for coronavirus before it could be properly tested.