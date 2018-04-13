A movie titled Nanak Shah Fakir has created tension and uproar among the Sikh community in the country. The film allegedly portrays Guru Nanak and his family members in such a manner that has hurt the sentiments of the community, according to The Times of India.

Members of the community have demanded a ban on the release of the film, which is supposed to hit the screens on April 13. While the censor board and Supreme Court has given a clean chit to the film's release, members of the Sikh community have issued a warning of dire consequences if Nanak Shah Fakir is released.

Meanwhile, Sikh clerics have excommunicated Harinder Singh Sikka, the producer of the controversial movie. Akal Takht Jathedar, Giani Gurbachan Singh said the clerics had directed Sikhs across the globe to severe social and religious ties with Sikka, who was guilty of hurting the religious sentiments of the community, according to TOI.

The protestors have even issued a warning that the government and theatre owners will be responsible for any untoward incident that may follow the screening of the film.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court agreed to hear a plea by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), demanding a ban on the release of the movie. However, the court decided to take up the matter, not before April 16.

Although the apex court has directed the state governments to ensure screening of the movie, the theatre owners in Delhi have reportedly decided not to screen it, fearing any untoward incidents.

The Sikh bodies have decided to carry on peaceful protests across various regions, wearing black turbans and black dupattas.

Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) president Manjit Singh GK said all their members would stage a protest in front of cinema halls in their respective constituencies. The DSGMC took the decision after Akal Takht's directives to Sikhs to boycott the film, according to TOI.

Meanwhile, the producer said that he has become a soft target, but still believes in the institution of the Sikh bodies. "Despite what happened with me, I still believe anybody making movie on Sikhism should go to SGPC and Akal Takht to clear the movie. But at the same time, SGPC should be reasonable. There should be proper procedure to follow," Sikka told The Indian Express.

