Filmmaker Anil Sharma on Monday unveiled the trailer of his upcoming film "Vanvaas" and its lead star Nana Patekar said that the movie speaks to the soul.

Nana said: "Vanvaas is not just a story—it's a reflection of emotions we often bury deep within ourselves. Playing this character was like peeling back layers of my own understanding of family, honor, and belonging. It's a film that speaks to the soul, and I believe audiences will find a part of their own journey in it."

"Vanvaas" is an emotional rollercoaster that delves deep into the complexities of human relationships. The film redefines the meaning of family, emphasizing that true bonds are not always forged by blood but by love and acceptance.

The film also stars Utkarsh Sharma and Simrat Kaur. The almost three-minute long trailer offers a glimpse into a story filled with vulnerability, resilience, and the quest for belonging.

Anil, who has made films such as "Apne", "Gadar: Ek Prem Katha", and "Gadar 2", said that the film is "deeply personal" to him.

He added: "As it explores themes of love, sacrifice, and what it truly means to be a family. Nana Patekar, Utkarsh, Simrat, Rajpal Yadav, and others have brought unmatched depth and authenticity to their roles. I can't wait for audiences to witness their journey on the big screen."

"Vanvaas" hits the theatres on December 20.

Last month, the makers of the "Vanvaas" released the heartfelt song "Bandhan."

Sharing the music video on their Instagram handle, the makers wrote, "A harmony of hearts, a connection through music #Bandhan SONG OUT NOW!" The soulful track is a heartwarming melody that showcases the chemistry between the lead actors. Utkarsh Sharma and Simrat Kaur share tender romantic moments, while Nana Patekar adds an old-school charm as he romances his on-screen wife.

The song is sung by Vishal Mishra, Palak Muchhal, and Mithoon. It is composed by Song by Mithoon and the lyrics are penned by Sayeed Quadri.

(With inputs from IANS)