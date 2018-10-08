Nana Patekar had earlier promised to hold a press conference to address the sexual harassment allegations levelled against him by Tanushree Dutta. While the media was informed about the cancellation of press meet by Nana's son Malhar via text message, it looks like Nana has changed his mind and will be interacting with the media in a while, according to Times Now.

Earlier, the text message, sent out late on Sunday, read: "Just wanted to inform that there's no press conference tomorrow... Will let you know about the further proceedings soon."

The press conference was to be held for Nana to address Tanushree's accusation of his misbehaviour on the set of a 2008 film.

"I am shooting in Jaisalmer and as soon as I am back in Mumbai on the 7th or 8th of October, I will hold a press conference in Mumbai, where you can ask me anything you want. I want to look into the camera and answer every question. You can ask me whatever you want to know about this. I have no reason to hide," Nana had told Bombay Times a few days ago.

In an interview in September, in the context of her opinion on #MeToo Movement and sexual harassment against women in Bollywood, Tanushree had spoken out her personal experience of facing it at the hands of Nana on the set of "Horn 'OK' Pleassss" in 2008.

Last week, Tanushree also filed a written complaint at the Oshiwara police station here.

"Nana Patekar's behaviour was inappropriate towards me, he was on the set despite (the fact) his work in the song was over. He grabbed me by the arm and pushed me towards him around on the pretext of teaching me how to dance," read one part of the complaint.

On his part, Nana has consistently denied the accusation. In 2008 too, he had held a conference to dismiss the allegations.

And just last week, on being confronted by the media, he said he had answered the questions about it 10 years ago. "Jhooth toh jhooth hi hai (a lie is a lie)," Nana had said.

(With IANS Inputs)