The wedding season is in full swing, and former actress and model Namrata Shirodkar is setting the fashion bar high with her latest look that effortlessly blends tradition with contemporary flair. She took to Instagram to share a picture of herself looking nothing short of royal in a stunning purple Anarkali set.

Namrata Stuns in Hyderabadi Jewellery

Namrata wore a multi-layered necklace, a nod to the city's regal heritage. This necklace, known as the 'Satlada Haar,' is a traditional piece of jewelry found in royal Hyderabadi households. Although traditionally made of seven strings, Namrata's Satlada featured five strings, making it a more contemporary twist on the classic.

Her Satlada, curated by PMJ Jewellers, is a true masterpiece, with a real gold and pearl setting. It is estimated to be priced between Rs. 3 lakh and Rs. 4 lakh easily.

For those looking to replicate this royal look on a budget, there are several jewelry shops in Charminar's Laad Bazaar that offer customized Satladas at more affordable prices.

More About Satlada

The Satlada Haar is usually woven with hundreds of pearls and precious stones and remains a popular choice for brides to this day, due to its historical connection to the Nizams and Nawabi heritage of Hyderabad.

Namrata's Royal Look for Winter Weddings

Namrata also gave us the perfect wedding season inspiration with her attire. She looked every bit like a Maharani in a magnificent deep purple Anarkali set by renowned designer Jayanti Reddy. The Anarkali is priced at Rs. 2.59L.

Namrata is married to Mahesh Babu and is active on her social media posts about her life.