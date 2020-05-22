Actress Namitha, who is a self-proclaimed fan of Narendra Modi, has released a song on the Prime Minister of India. It is a track praising the BJP leader for all his initiatives to make India a progressive country.

Namitha Unveils

On her Instagram account, she shared the link and wrote, "I am very happy to launch a Telugu Video Song which explains the Vision, Thought process and A service oriented mind of our beloved Prime Minister Sri Narendra Modi Ji.

Presented by Telugu Film Production House 'Sarakadam Stories'. Mesmerizing music and singing by SK Bala Chandran

All of you watch this video song and share your comments. Thanks.

https://youtu.be/k1r96i3H9Xg. [sic]" Sk Balachandran has sung the song apart from composing the music. While Ramakrishna has penned the lyrics, Bhanu Naag has done editing and animation for the video.

Namitha, a BJP Member

Namitha is a member of the BJP and she joined the saffron party in the presence of President Jagat Prakash Nadda in Chennai, last year.

On the work front, she is busy with her television commitment after her wedding. Namitha had a successful career in the South Indian film industry. However, she is staying at home ever since the lockdown is imposed across the country.

The one-time glam doll acted in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam movies. The 38-year old worked in over 40 films and was preferred as the female lead for the ageing stars in the later years.

She was known for her glamarous avatars and in her career spanning over 15 years worked with actors like Ajith, Vijay, Balakrishna, Venkatesh, Ravichandran, Sarath Kumar among many others.