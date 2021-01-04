English is the language of the royals. English is one of the world's most spoken languages. It is a universal language. These days speaking a foreign language is not a status symbol but a necessity. English is important not only to get a job but to survive in a foreign country because it's a world accepted language.

Gio's English is an English teaching school in Cambridge for international students. Before the COVID pandemic, they had a lot of foreign students coming to their institution to learn English. But due to this pandemic students are not able to come to Cambridge. They found a solution to this problem. If the mountain will not come to Muhammad, then Muhammad must go to the mountain.

They are expanding not to Cambridge but to the global market during this COVID time. They have made an app for Android users to have a portable Cambridge school in their pocket. This app is currently available on the Android Play Store.

During the pre-launch of this app, they already had around 10,000 app downloads. Even their Facebook page tells the story of their success; they have around 1,00,000 followers on their Official page with more than 1,200 reviews. One of their videos even got viral among Indian students and received more than 1.8 million views in a very short span of time.

The reason why Gio's English was such a success in the international market was their teaching methods and their advanced professional writing and speaking courses. No such courses have been provided in the past to a global audience. They are known to be the first English school to teach grammar in a visual form. They even use animations to make their video classes interesting and easy to understand. They use the GPE method which focuses on 92 types of advanced sentence patterns. They are sure that after completing their course anyone would be able to write error-free sentences.

Learning basic grammar is easy but mastering the art of advanced sentence formation is very difficult, so they have developed their course in such a way that their students can write confidently. Anyone can learn the basics from watching YouTube videos but in order to be a master in the language you need to have a mentor, you need to have someone to watch over you because advanced learning in a language is really tough.

There are three levels in the course. They refrain from the use of jargon. Their speaking course offers 1000's of real-life situations and uses new AI technology to get the students desired fluency. There are different activities to improve speaking. JAM Method in English is an attraction to their speaking course. It is the first English learning App from Cambridge and they also provide a certificate to those who complete 70% of activities. Email writing is also included in their courses. Now, students do not come to Cambridge to learn advanced English but Cambridge comes to them.