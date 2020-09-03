Nakul's wife Sruti Bhaskar has shared the experience of giving birth to her first child Akira through water birth procedure after delivering baby girl named Akira. She has also shared a few pictures of labour and asked the parents, who are expecting babies, to do their own research before opting for this natural birthing option.

What is water birthing?

It is a process where women usually deliver in a birthing pool filled with warm water. The proponent of water birth claim that women will experience lesser pain compared to other options and a it is medicine-free labour although the safety of water birth has not been scientifically proven.

In the recent history, actress Kalki Koechilin opted for water birth procedure after delivering her first child Soppho with boyfriend Guy Hershberg.

Sruti Bhaskar's Experience in her Words:

She took Instagram to explain the entire journey. Check out her experience in her words below:

Akira turns a month old today and honestly it's still feels so so surreal for @actornakkhul and I that we went driving all the way to Hyderabad along with our 4 cats when I was 32weeks pregnant ! Many of them asked us " Why Hyderabad? Why alone ? How can you both manage alone ? " Here's the answer. @mayas_amma is one of the main reason for us to take this huge step and for educating us and many other to be parents about respectful birthing and evidence based research on pregnancy, postpartum and lactation. It was truly eye opening and so much fun to attend her classes. Tho we have never met Swati in person, we always feel like we have known her for years ! I have laughed so much through her classes and even had tears listening to the good and bad experiences that women deal with during and after pregnancy ! We love you so much Swati ! Without you , we never would've come to @sanctumbirthcenter !