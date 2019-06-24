Mumbai-based model Agnijita Banerjee is all excited about the huge response for her debut music video of the song Nain Tere. The excited girl was recently seen dancing on the Bandra roads in Mumbai.

Agnijita Banerjee got the lead role in the famous song of B Praak's Nain Tere, which is directed by Arvind Khaira. She shared the music video of Nain Tere and wrote, "Guys finally my song is out !!! Nain tere !!!! Do share your love and watch the video ❤️ Thanks to @arvindrkhaira @bpraak @jaani777 @speedrecords."

The music video of Nain Tere, which was released on internet on June 9, has become a big hit with audience and registered nearly 10 million digital views in 15 days. Agnijita Banerjee, who is all thrilled about this huge response, shared a photo on her Instagram and wrote, "From the shoot of NAIN TERE.. Love the song 4.6 Million views in a week #throwback #naintere #proudmoments #musicvideo."

The success of the song Nain Tere has flooded Agnijita Banerjee with several offers from the music industry. She is on the verge of signing three more music videos with the renowned brand T-series. She is so thrilled over the offers that she was recently seen dancing on the roads of Bandra.

Agnijita Banerjee shared her crazy dance video and wrote, "Happy Friday Instafam I'm being totally silly here and dancing on the roads of Bandra lol What silly thing did you do recently that actually made you happy ?? Comment below #friyay #mumbai #havingfun #happydays P.S. thanks to @like_app_official @like_india_official for making such an amazing video app @bienesolutions."

Agnijita Banerjee started modelling to help her photographer friend and it turned that she was helping herself in this process! Later, she developed a love for modelling. She has collaborated with notable brands like Joyalukkas and Lakme and she is the Asian face for the famous UK lingerie brand Agent Provocateur. She has worked with brands like Charles & Keith, Hush Puppies, Sephora, MAC and Fashion Nova.

Blogging came naturally too with this lifestyle Agnijita Banerjee is living. She is also a social media influencer and a fitness enthusiast. She often posts her hot photos on her Instagram page, which has got 191k followers. She says she is very lucky to be in this Industry as this helps her to connect with astounding people and brands across the globe. It helps her to learn everything each passing day.

She is also passionate about dance and has learnt various dance forms to name a few are contemporary dance, Latin dance, belly dance, bharatnatyam, Salsa. This Fashionista loves to shop and style different clothing together. She loves writing as well and wrote for quite a few magazines namely about fashion and lifestyle.