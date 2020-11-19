Four terrorists travelling in a truck were killed on Thursday morning during an ongoing encounter in the Nagrota area of J&K's Jammu district, top police officials said.

Security forces have shut down the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway over the Nagrota encounter. Apart from the four terrorists killed in the Nagrota encounter, a soldier has received splinter injuries on his neck. His condition is now stable.

'Terrorists had infiltrated into India through the International Border': DGP Dilbagh Singh

Director General of Police Dilbag Singh said a group of four JeM terrorists had infiltrated into India through the International Border in Samba on Wednesday night. IGP Jammu has said in a tweet, "Four terrorists have been neutralised and one police constable has been injured in an encounter at Ban Toll Plaza, Jammu with police, CRPF and Army. Area is being sanitised."

They were travelling in a truck on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, which was intercepted by the police at a toll plaza near Nagrota. After they were intercepted, the heavily armed terrorists threw grenades at the police party which resulted in splinter injuries to two policemen. During the gun battle the truck caught fire.

The area has been cordoned off and additional forces have reached the spot. According to the police, the terrorists belong to the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed terror group.

This is the second such encounter on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway this year. In January, three terrorists were gunned down by the security forces. They had adopted a similar modus operandi by hiding inside a truck.