Nagarjuna Akkineni has previously hosted Bigg Boss Telugu Season. Much before this, he hosted Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu, the Telugu version of Kaun Banega Crorepati. So hosting is not new to this man.

The wait is over! Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4, finally, after a long wait, airs from September 6 on Star Maa television. This time, the show is airing a little bit late when compared to the previous three seasons.

The third season of the show turned out to be the most popular one among the three seasons and Nagarjuna, too, received success as the show host. The previous season has reportedly registered some record-breaking TRPs, which is one of the reasons why Nagarjuna will be hosting the show again.

For the third reason, it is said that Nagarjuna had received a remuneration worth Rs 12 lakhs for each episode. Well, you must know that he received a couple of lakhs more than what Nani had received. Jr NTR got paid much higher than Nagarjuna to play host for the first season.

And now, as per the close sources, it is said that Nagarjuna has hiked his remuneration for the fourth and upcoming season. Reportedly, the Wild Dog actor is charging Rs 8 crore for the entire season. As per the current scenario, shooting amid COVID-19 is a huge risk. But Nagarjuna has agreed to host Bigg Boss Telugu- Season 4.

On the professional front, Nagarjuna has a film with director Solomon, a debutant. He has Hindi film Brahmastra also in his kitty and the film is yet to hit the screens. Prequel to Soggade Chinni Nayana is also on cards.