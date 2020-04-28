The relationship between the media and actors, and technicians of the film industry is not always a friendly one. There have been many instances when they both cannot get along with each other. Well, of course, the bitter truth is that they need each other more than anyone else.

Also, not all actors are media-friendly and they try to keep even the promotions very simple and choose to answer not personal, but only professional questions.

Back in 2011, a female journalist wrote an article on Nagarjuna, but unfortunately, it was against him. This article stirred up a controversy and has annoyed the star actor. This became one of the most talked-about topics then.

Later, when this journalist attended the shoot of Dhamarukam, a Nagarjuna starrer, which was happening at Annapurna Studios. It was allegedly reported that Akkineni Nagarjuna abused the journalist using vulgar and derogatory words when she visited Annapurna studios.

According to a report by teluguone.com, the actor abused the journalist and even threatened to kill her because she wrote an article against him a long time back. The journalist even filed a case against Akkineni Nagarjuna and the actor was charged under IPC section 506 and 509 for his abuses and for intimidating a woman.

Also, since then, the journalist never ever covered any press meets or events of Nagarjuna or his movies. This is not the first time things went bad between the journalist and the actors. But most of the time, it is only the journalists who pay for it.