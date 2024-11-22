There has been a lot of excitement surrounding the marriage of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala. Their wedding functions have already started but the couple are still making public appearances. Chaitanya and Sobhita were recently seen together with the former's family at the special screening of 'Devadasu' which starred Chaitanya's grandfather, Akkineni Nageshwara Rao, at the International Film Festival of India in Goa. Paparazzi there asked the couple about their wedding plans and while they have not revealed anything yet, the father of the groom, Nagarjuna has.

Talking to the Times of India, Nagarjuna revealed, "Chaitanya didn't want a big wedding; he and Sobhita both preferred a gathering of close family and friends. They told me to leave the arrangements to them. They wanted to do it their way, and honestly, it was a huge relief! I said, please do."

The 65-year-old actor said that Sobhita's family insisted on a traditional Telegu wedding that would highlight their culture and be a strong reflection of their roots. Both families are aligned in terms of the details and preparations for the wedding are in full swing.

"Sobhita's parents were clear about wanting to include all the rituals, and I was completely on board. I find the chants and ceremonies so soothing — they bring a sense of peace. It's going to be a lovely wedding, simple and heartfelt, just like the couple," mentioned Nagarjuna.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita got engaged back in August and are most likely to tie the knot on December 4. The wedding festivities have already begun on Sobhita's side of the family, sharing a glimpse of that earlier, the actress took to social media to share the pictures and wrote, "Godhuma Raayi Pasupu danchatam. And so it begins!" She was seen wearing a beautiful saree with classic pieces of jewellery and she kept her makeup and hairdo extremely minimal.

While Chaitanya and Sobhita never shared screen space together their fans and followers have loved their real-life chemistry ever since rumours of them dating started. Chaitanya was earlier married to Samantha and the two announced their separation in October 2021.