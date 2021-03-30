Akkineni Nagarjuna, one of the most popular heroes in Telugu, is all set for his upcoming movie Wild Dog to hit the screens soon. With only a few days remaining for the huge release of Wild Dog, the team is busy promoting it.

Nagarjuna on Star Maa's 'Start Music'

Nagarjuna who plays a dynamic officer in Wild Dog appeared on a Television show, which is to be aired soon. Telugu's popular Television channel Star Maa unveiled the promo of an upcoming episode from their entertainment show titled 'Star Music', in which Nagarjuna and the team are present.

Nagarjuna along with some of his Wild Dog cast had appeared on the show. The promo features Nagarjuna having fun with the Television actors along with his team. While he croons for his most famous song 'Botany classu undi' from his super hit old movie Shiva, the ladies on the show are seen dancing alongside.

Wild Dog Release date

Slated for its huge theatrical release on 2nd April, the movie Wild Dog has caught up with so much hype around. Wild Dog's story revolving around an officer who deals with terrorist groups and National security, Nagarjuna fits in as ACP Vinay Varma.

The movie Wild Dog even completes the censor formalities by attaining U/A from the Censor Board. Dia Mirza, Saiyami Kher, Ali Reza, and Atul Kulkarni in significant roles.

Wild Dog Trailer

The makers of Wild Dog had unveiled the theatrical trailer from the movie a few days ago. The Wild Dog trailer has got a few references where our Indian government had to bargain with terror groups to spare the innocents in exchange for the terrorist who was captivated by our forces.

Nagarjuna who plays the ACP in Wild Dog also takes Ajmal Kasab's name as the reference, while he states that he is not okay with sparing anyone who causes disturbance to the national security. The trailer also refers to an incident from 1999 when three dangerous terrorists were released in exchange for hundreds of passengers whose plane was hijacked mid-air.