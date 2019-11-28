Actor Akkineni Nagarjuna is currently looking for and saying 'yes' to scripts that would suit his age. During the promotions of Manmadhudu 2, he said it has become very difficult for him to find suitable scripts because good scripts go to young actors who can perform them much better than senior actors like him. Also, he added that he has crossed the age of romancing with heroines because both his sons are in the age of doing that. So Nagarjuna is running short of films in his kitty and it is official now.

As per the latest reports, the actor is all set to team up with a debutant director called Solomon. This film is said to be a cop drama and that Nagarjuna has liked the script when Solomon narrated. Nagarjuna will be seen essaying a powerful cop in the movie.

Things are still in the beginning stage and if everything goes well, the film might go on the floors in the beginning of 2020. This will be the third time Nagarjuna will be playing a cop.

An official confirmation is awaited

Earlier, he played a cop in Sivamani and Officer. Sivamani is a blockbuster hit, but Officer is a disaster at the box office. Nagarjuna said he did not expect that Officer would be such a huge failure at the box office, because it was directed by Ram Gopal Varma. After this film, Nagarjuna dropped the idea of teaming up Akhil with RGV.

Well, an official confirmation on Nagarjuna's next with Solomon is awaited. Meanwhile, Nagarjuna has Brahmastra and Bangarraju in hit kitty. Brahmastra marks his comeback to Bollywood after a long time and it has Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and others in key roles. Bangarraju is a prequel of Siggade Chinninayana and it is yet to go on floors. Pre-production work is going on at a brisk pace and the film might happen sometime next year.