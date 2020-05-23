The actor has Bollywood movie Brahmastra and Telugu film Wild Dog in his kitty. Both films are under production.

Actor Akkineni Nagarjuna, since the beginning of his career as an actor, is known to be one of the most romantic heroes of Tollywood. Besides being too romantic on-screen, the actor has had a good number of affairs off-screen too. Since the beginning of his profession as an actor, Nagarjuna's affairs with his co-actresses were popular enough and the one with Tabu is something people talk about to date.

Before marrying Amala Akkineni, Nagarjuna married Lakshmi Daggubati, sister of Venkatesh. After giving birth to Naga Chaitanya, the couple separated.

Nagarjuna's first crush, kiss, heartbreak

Talking and revealing some secrets from his life, much before he became an actor, to a leading news portal, Nagarjuna opened up on who was his first crush. "Just like every other boy, my first crush was my school teacher. I liked her very much then," he blushed.

Also, when asked about who caused him his first heartbreak, he said, "Again it is the same teacher. Because the crush could never turn into love at all. So yes, that was my first heartbreak ever." The actor spoke about his first kiss too. He said, "My first kiss was during my college days. I don't want to reveal the name of the girl. But I still get the vibes when I talk about it."

On the work front, Nagarjuna has a film called Wild Dog in his kitty. The makers of the film had planned to travel to Thailand to shoot some action scenes but due to lockdown, the plans were canceled. The actor will be seen playing a cop in this film.

He will be seen in Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra, which has Amitabh Bachchan too.