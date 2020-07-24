Hindu religion has festivals dedicated for various gods round the year. On the fifth day of bright half of lunar month of Shravana, the majority of the Hindus celebrate Nagara Panchami or Nag Panchami.

This year, it is celebrated on Saturday, 25 July. It is a unique festival among the Hindus as they worship the Snake God. Devotees offer milk, turmeric, kumkum, and flowers to the deities and perform prayers for the well-being of their family members.

There are ample of links to the snake gods in the Hindu scriptures. Notable characters were Adishesha, Vasuki, Takshaka and Pingala. On this special occasion, we bring you the wishes, quotes and messages to send your family members, relatives and others.