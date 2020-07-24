Hindu religion has festivals dedicated for various gods round the year. On the fifth day of bright half of lunar month of Shravana, the majority of the Hindus celebrate Nagara Panchami or Nag Panchami.
This year, it is celebrated on Saturday, 25 July. It is a unique festival among the Hindus as they worship the Snake God. Devotees offer milk, turmeric, kumkum, and flowers to the deities and perform prayers for the well-being of their family members.
There are ample of links to the snake gods in the Hindu scriptures. Notable characters were Adishesha, Vasuki, Takshaka and Pingala. On this special occasion, we bring you the wishes, quotes and messages to send your family members, relatives and others.
May this festival bring you endless joy. Happy Nagara Panchami.
May the bless you and your family on the auspicious occasion of Nagara Panchami.
May the God keep us safe, healthy and bless us to stay strength to stay away from evil
May Naga Deva bless you with all prosperity and happiness. Shubha Nag Panchami.
May the warmth and splendour, that are a part of this auspicious occasion fill your life with happiness and bring cheer, joy and prosperity in your life. Nagara Panchami wishes to you and your family.