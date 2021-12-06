The Nagaland Government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the firing incident that took place last week, which claimed 14 lives including that of an Army soldier. The State home department has issued an order in this regard. The SIT will consist of five members and will be headed by an Inspector General Rank police officer. As per the order, the investigation should be completed within a span of one month.

At least 13 civilians were allegedly killed by the 21st Para (SF) of Indian Army and Assam Rifles and retaliatory violence in Nagaland's Mon district on Saturday. A Special Army squad allegedly opened fire on a pick-up van taking coal miners from the Tiru region to their hamlet Oting, approximately 15 kilometers away, on Saturday evening, killing all six people on board.

When villagers, terrified by the gunshots, clashed with the military an hour later, seven more civilians and a soldier died. Several more people and soldiers were also wounded as a result of the clash.

Army takes cognisance, orders probe

The Army however has swung into action and immediately ordered a Court of Inquiry. Further, it said that the operation was conducted on credible intelligence of likely movement of insurgents. In an official statement, it said, "Based on credible intelligence of likely movement of insurgents, a specific operation was planned to be conducted in the area of Tiru, Mon District, Nagaland."

It also went on to add "The incident and its aftermath is deeply regretted. The cause of the unfortunate loss of lives is being investigated at the highest level and appropriate action will be taken as per the course of law." The Army also said that one soldier has died in the attacks by the locals. "The security forces have suffered severe injuries in the incident including one soldier who succumbed to the injuries,'' it said

Meanwhile, in response to calls for the center to compensate the families of those deceased, the Nagaland government has announced that for each individual killed, the next of kin will receive Rs. 5 lakh.

Police files FIR against Army

Moreover, the local police have filed a suo moto case against the 21st Para (SF). Charges of murder, attempted murder, and conducting out an act in a group with a common intention were filed in the case. According to the FIR, the allegedly commandos opened fire on the Bolero pickup van that was transporting the villagers from work to their homes "without provocation," killing numerous Oting people and badly injuring many more. There was no police guide present at the time of the event, and the security forces had made no request to the police station for a police guide for their operation, as per the FIR