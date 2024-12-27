As artificial intelligence (AI) changes how industries work, ensuring electronic systems are reliable and free from interference has become essential. Naga Suryadevara has made a name for himself by solving these challenges, especially in creating hardware for AI-powered retail systems like Amazon's Just Walk Out (JWO) technology.

JWO technology, which allows customers to shop without a checkout line, depends on advanced electronic systems. These include sensors, edge computing devices, and AI engines. For these systems to work smoothly in busy retail environments, they must handle electromagnetic interference (EMI) without failing. Suryadevara created special design guidelines to make this possible. His work allowed Amazon to expand the technology to over 100 stores, redefining how people shop.

"It was about enabling an entirely new shopping experience powered by AI while maintaining system reliability at scale," he says.

Pushing Boundaries in Sustainable Computing

The rapid growth of AI has led to increased demands on data center infrastructure, particularly concerning power consumption and electromagnetic interference (EMI). Suryadevara has played a key role in the Open Compute Project (OCP), focusing on innovative solutions that tackle these challenges. His work includes advanced power distribution systems that reduce EMI and immersion cooling technologies that effectively manage thermal loads while offering enhanced electromagnetic shielding.

According to data from OCP, open-source hardware designs have helped participating companies cut energy costs by up to 35 percent. This achievement is particularly significant given that AI training operations can consume as much power as a small city. Suryadevara's designs have become industry benchmarks for sustainable AI infrastructure, combining electromagnetic compatibility with energy efficiency.

"By standardizing these designs through open-source collaboration, we're creating innovative and widely adoptable solutions," Suryadevara says.

Setting Global Standards for Reliable Electronics

In addition to creating innovative designs, Suryadevara sets international rules for how electronic systems should be built. As part of the ANSI SC4 Working Group, he has helped develop standards like C63.10, which ensure that wireless technologies and other systems meet strict reliability requirements.

These standards are critical in a growing market. Research shows that the global electromagnetic compatibility testing industry is expected to increase from $2.5 billion in 2023 to $3.8 billion by 2032. Suryadevara's contributions make it easier for new technologies to work reliably and get approved for use in different countries.

"Our connected world depends on robust standards," Suryadevara explains. "Without them, innovation risks being stifled by technical incompatibilities and regulatory barriers."

Recognizing Leadership and Innovation

Suryadevara's unique ability to combine theoretical EMC expertise with practical AI hardware solutions has earned him recognition, including being named one of DesignCon's 40 Under 40 leaders in hardware engineering for 2025. This recognition acknowledges not just his technical achievements but his broader impact on making advanced AI systems more reliable and accessible across industries.

As AI continues to evolve, with new architectures and higher processing demands creating novel electromagnetic challenges, Suryadevara's work provides a crucial foundation for future innovation. His approach to hardware design, which emphasizes both performance and reliability, has become increasingly relevant as industries deploy AI in more critical applications.

Suryadevara's contributions have fundamentally transformed how industries approach AI hardware development. His methodologies, combining electromagnetic compatibility with performance optimization, now serve as blueprints for emerging technologies from quantum computing to neuromorphic processors. The widespread adoption of his design principles and commitment to open-source collaboration continue to democratize advanced AI hardware solutions across industries.