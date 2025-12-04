Of love, laughter, and happiness ever after, this is what sums up the life of couple Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala. Chay and Sobhita are celebrating their first wedding anniversary today, December 4, 2025.

The power couple took their nuptial vows on December 4, 2024, at Annapurna Studios, Hyderabad. Ever since their wedding, the couple has been one of the most hated jodis in the entertainment arena, receiving online trolling as many alleged that Naga cheated on his ex-wife, Samantha and that they were already in a relationship. In fact, even now, whenever they share a candid photo from their recent outings, they get trolled mercilessly. Amid all the hate and negativity, the couple has stayed strong and held each other's hands, promising happily ever after.

Sobhita drops dreamiest unseen wedding moments with Naga on first anniversary



On their special day, Sobhita shared a beautiful, unseen wedding video, and it's nothing short of a fairytale. The video offers fans a glimpse into intimate rituals and candid moments—from tying the mangalsutra to the haldi ceremony, garland exchange, and family blessings. In the clip, Naga and Sobhita talk about love, marriage, and how they complete each other.

Sobhita looked breathtaking as the elegant bride in a gold Kanjivaram silk saree, complete with intricate gold zari work and heavy traditional jewellery. The groom, on the other hand, looked dapper in a kurta paired with his grandfather Akkineni Nageswara Rao's golden pancha.

Sobhita's caption read, "The wind always blows homeward. Back in the Deccan and one trippy trip round the Sun with the man I call husband, I feel anew. As though purified by fire. One year as Mrs!"

In one of the video clips, Sobhita spoke about the love and individuality she shares: "I don't know if I believe that a person is incomplete and somebody else comes in and fills that void. Like, because I think we are complete on our own. And yet, in his absence, I would not be full."

Opening up about his wife, Naga, in the wedding video said, "The thought of her, when I wake up and when I go to sleep, the thought of her, knowing that she's in my life is such a comforting feeling. It gives me the feeling that I can conquer anything with her, next to her."

Netizens finally stopped all the negativity, and for once, we saw positive and congratulatory comments under Sobhita and Chay's wedding video.

A user wrote, "You are the best Shobhita! You faced so much yet didn't say a word! Thats a true women! Unlike that drama queen who had something or the other to say every time, and now her mask has fallen off!.."

Another said, "They look happy and at peace with each other.."

The third one said, "she didnt make any lady into a single mother and didnt leave anyone and made statements and crying in public

About Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala's relationship

Chaitanya and Sobhita dated for two years before they married on 4 December 2024. They had a traditional South Indian wedding, which was attended by their loved ones.

Chaitanya was previously married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu. They married in 2017 and divorced in 2022. And now, Samantha married filmmaker Raj Nidimoru in a yogic ceremony at Isha Foundation on 1 December 2025.

Both Samantha and Naga Chaitanya have moved on and are now happily married to the loves of their lives.