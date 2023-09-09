In recent years, young actor Naga Shaurya has faced a string of unsuccessful films, with his latest release, Rangabali, failing to make a mark with audiences. In response to this challenging phase in his career, Naga Shaurya is reportedly planning to establish his own production company.

The decision comes in the wake of creative disagreements with his parents, Shankar Prasad and Usha Mulpuri, with whom he has collaborated on film projects for several years.

Naga Shaurya has expressed his intention to move out of his family home and embark on this new venture, according to a close source. Over the years, his parents have been unwavering supporters, investing substantial resources to launch Naga Shaurya as a leading hero in the Tollywood industry.

They not only financed and promoted his films, including Chalo, Narthanasala, Ashwaddhama, and Krishna Vrinda Vihari, but also produced many of these movies under their banner, Aira Creations, as presenters.

The actor has emphasized his commitment to completing his ongoing projects while pursuing his plans for the future. When questioned about their son's decision, Naga Shaurya's mother mentioned that they have distanced themselves from the Tollywood industry but have no objections to his entrepreneurial aspirations. She neither confirmed nor denied reports regarding his intention to establish his own production company.

Sources close to the actor reveal that recent box-office disappointments have weighed on his mind. Although he is typically an introvert who seldom expresses his feelings, Naga Shaurya is now determined to take control of his career by personally evaluating scripts and creating his own films, charting a new path to success.

Another source noted that Naga Shaurya has always been an independent individual, and now that he is married to Anusha Shetty, an interior designer from Bangalore, he feels a heightened responsibility to manage his career independently.