There is a lot of excitement surrounding the marriage of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala. Over the last couple of months, there has been a lot of speculation around the much-awaited celebrity wedding that is scheduled to happen on December 4 at Annapurna Studios, Hyderabad. Based on sources, it has been revealed that Naga Chaitanya would like to honour his grandfather, the late great actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao, in his very own style and, in that process, carry on his family's legacy.

Several media reports have revealed that Chaitanya has decided to fashionably pay his respect to his late grandfather, and his style of doing so will be extremely unique. Sources reveal that Chaitanya will sport a 'pancha' (which is a kind of dhoti) on his wedding day to pay tribute to his grandfather's timeless style and fashion.

On the other hand, it has been revealed that Sobhita will be wearing a traditional Kanjeevaram saree for her wedding. Certain reports state that this saree will have a broad golden border to honour her cultural roots.

There is no doubt in the fact that Chaitanya and Sobhita's wedding will be entrenched in cultural values and have traditional elements in it. Earlier, Nagarjuna, while speaking to the Times of India, revealed that the couple never wanted a big wedding but rather wanted to keep it intimate and traditional.

He had said, "Chaitanya didn't want a big wedding; he and Sobhita both preferred a gathering of close family and friends. They told me to leave the arrangements to them. They wanted to do it their way, and honestly, it was a huge relief! I said, please do."

The actor had also revealed, "Sobhita's parents were clear about wanting to include all the rituals, and I was completely on board. I find the chants and ceremonies so soothing — they bring a sense of peace. It's going to be a lovely wedding, simple and heartfelt, just like the couple."

Chay and Sobhita got engaged way back in August and are currently busy with different wedding rituals. Pictures from their haldi ceremony and Pelli Kuthuru are going viral on the internet, and fans are only excited to get a glimpse of all the upcoming ceremonies. However, this is going to be Chaitanya's second marriage; he was earlier married to actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and the two had announced their separation on social media in October 2021.