Nadeem Saifi is one of the most renowned music composers in India. He has been the creator of many hit tracks in Bollywood like Kash Koi Ladka, Dulhe Ka Sehra, Woh Ladki Bahot Yaad, Dilbar, Tum Dil Ki Dhadkan Mein and many others along with partner Shravan.

Last year, one of Nadeem Saifi's popular hit song Dilbar was recreated for John Abraham starrer Satyameva Jayate. While the original version from the film Sirf Tum starring Sushmita Sen and Sanjay Kapoor is still everyone's favourite, the views of Nadeem's composition Dilbar featuring Nora Fatehi recently crossed one billion mark. This makes Nadeem Saifi one of the 'Most Viewed Music Composers in The World'.

Not only that, but the music director also crossed 50 billion views on his YouTube channel. The love and abundant appreciation Nadeen Saifi is receiving prove that people really want original music composers like him to produce more songs.

Nowadays, a lot of music directors recreate some golden hits of the 80s and 90s. The audience isn't quite liking it and wants people like Nadeem Saifi to create more songs which sound pure and pleasing to ears.