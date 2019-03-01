The ninth season of popular celebrity dance reality show Nach Baliye has been making news for quite some time now.

According to the latest report, Nach Baliye 9 will have a superhot actress as host and its none other than the gorgeous Jennifer Winget. Recently, it was reported that Jennifer will next be seen in Beyhadh 2 but looks like she will entertain viewers with her hosting skills in the reality show first before getting busy with the series.

While fans of Jennifer must be already thrilled with the news, here is another treat for readers. Joining Jennifer as a co-host will be Sunil Grover, SpotboyE reported.

Sunil has recently wrapped up Kanpur Wale Khuranas and while there is no official confirmation regarding Sunil's joining the show, the news will surely raise excitement among fans, who would love to watch his comedy stints on the stage.

With Jennifer and Sunil as co-host, viewers can expect Nach Baliye 9 to be high on glamour and humour quotient.

Meanwhile, the ninth season of the reality show will see participants in jodis (married/relationship) of the television industry. Further, rumour has it that Salman Khan's production venture that is co-producing TV show - The Kapil Sharma Show - is likely to produce Nach Baliye 9 as well.

Not just that, the report also says that the dance reality show may see Katrina Kaif in the judge's seat. "Salman Khan may produce the show and we might see Katrina sit on the judges' panel. However, nothing is finalised yet as the channel is still in talks with Salman's team," a source has told SpotboyE.