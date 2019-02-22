Here's some exciting news for fans of Nach Baliye. The popular celebrity dance reality show is set to return with its new season and if reports are to be believed, Nach Baliye 9 will go on air in May 2019, soon after IPL gets over.

While there were reports that the new season will see exes of the telly world participating together, the latest report by SpotboyE reveals that no such concept will be introduced rather the show will stick to its original format, which is participants will be the jodis (couples in relationship/married) of the television industry.

Further, rumour has it that Salman Khan's production venture that is co-producing TV show - The Kapil Sharma Show - is likely to produce Nach Baliye 9 as well. Not just that, the report also says that the dance reality show may see Katrina Kaif in the judge's seat. "Salman Khan may produce the show and we might see Katrina sit on the judges' panel. However, nothing is finalised yet as the channel is still in talks with Salman's team," a source said.

The eighth edition of the show saw Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya emerge as winners. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein couple took home prize money of Rs 35 lakh along with the trophy.

The couple defeated Sanaya Irani-Mohit Sehgal and Abigail Pande-Sanam Johar in the finale of the celebrity dance reality show. While Abigail-Sanam came second, Sanaya-Mohit finished third.

The winners of other seasons of Nach Baliye are Sachin-Supriya Pilgaonkar, Sanjeeda Sheikh-Aamir Ali, Hussain Kuwajerwala-Tina Kuwajerwala, Shaleen Bhanot-Daljiet Kaur, Himanshoo Malhotra-Amruta Khanvilkar, Rithvik Dhanjani-Asha Negi and Jay-Bhanushali-Mahhi Vij.