The times we are living in right now are times we never imagined a few years back. Things have definitely changed profoundly across business industries, sectors and most importantly, in our lives. Today, we are more aware of how important it is to prioritize health, not just physical, but mental, emotional, psychological as well. The pandemic has taught us many things and has made us understand the true value of life. Amidst these, we see how doctors, medical professionals and other generous beings have been working hard each day to make a difference in people's lives who are suffering. Aiming to do the same is psychologist Nabhit Kapur.

He is a TEDx speaker, author and an advocate for mental health and peace, for which he has been conferred with many awards from across 30 countries. The Amity University graduate with an honours degree and post graduated from IBMS Chittoor, started his career by working for various NGOs, schools and hospitals, which ultimately led him towards establishing Peacfulmind Foundation (PMF), a global organization, he said.

Today, when people are suffering from a monster of a virus called Coronavirus, a pandemic that has taken many lives over the world, Nabhit is trying to make difference through his foundation, which so far has handled over 1200 counselling sessions, pro bono basis working with Delhi Police and citizens as well. For all counselling services, they can contact Peacfulmind Foundation with their name and number and their volunteers would be more than happy to help them out and it is absolutely free. When asked about this initiative he said " Mental health has always been an important part of one's life and now it's more than required seeing the conditions. Even when the cases subsides, mental health issues like stress, trauma, anxiety, fear would come to the surface".

He said he read reports where 284 million people in the world get affected by anxiety, 264 million from depression, 107 million people from alcohol use disorder, 46 million people from Bipolar disorder, 20 million from Schizophrenia and the list, goes on. Also, the World Health Organization (WHO) had estimated that the incidence of mental health disorders in India was 7.5% of the total population. He can't emphasize taking mental wellbeing as a priority, hence, says that countries must start focusing on well-being diplomacy

The pandemic has only added fuel to the fire and has left many with feelings of despair and helplessness. This led him to help individuals to address their mental health issues. He suggests that instead of getting busy doing politics, people and nations must leave behind the negativity and work collectively on the right path to serve the globe in the best possible manner.