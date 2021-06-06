Coming from a small town in Rajasthan amidst body-shaming and harsh stereotypes, to becoming a successful businesswoman and winning the title of Mrs. Universe Asia Queen 2019, Naavnedhi K Wwadhwa has only gone higher ever since.

Based in Mumbai, India, she guides people across the globe to manifest the harmonious and peaceful life of their dreams. She is also a homemaker and a proud mother of two daughters who look up to her as their role model. However, her present life is a result of not giving in to her challenging past. Be it her non-English speaking background or unjust body shaming to which she became a subject due to medications post the birth of her younger daughter, she has fought every battle, oozing inspiration for many.

Her adolescent mind got caught in a vicious cycle of negativity as she was constantly subjected to stereotypes about the predetermined destiny of girls, unacceptance of vernacular medium, and unrealistic beauty standards about women existing in the society. Becoming under-confident and suffering from resulting health issues like depression and anxiety, the trauma affected her life adversely. It was only after the delivery of her second daughter, when doctors claimed her medical condition as irreversible, her inner voice took over the wheel of her life, driving to good health and a strong mind.

Beating societal stigmatization and criticism, she began her spiritual journey by plunging into healing modalities. She claims to have gained expertise and became a certified diet planner, a Richard Bandler-trained NLP expert, a psychologist of eating and food coach from the USA, a graphologist, and a meditation guru. Once uncertain about her own destiny and goals, she also became a fortune teller and mastered the manifestation techniques. She has got many achievements and awards, allowing her to make the best out of her life struggles and found her destiny herself.

To help others in getting a healthy and balanced mind as well as body, she also launched the "Meditation Marathon", marking the occasion of PM Narendra Modi by this admirable initiative on 17th September 2020. She also conducts "Thursday Live Tarot reading sessions" and thus, helps thousands of people going through a myriad of problems, she claims. She recently came up with a talk-show called "Brewful Jodi '' that aims to bring inspiring stories of the "Partner in Success" of common people. Amidst these trying times of COVID-19, the talk-show would help people draw motivation, and experience productive emotions of happiness and compassion.

She is also a humanitarian. She runs Annapoorti Food drive to feed the underprivileged and needy people. She also extends her compassion and helping hand to the stray dogs by feeding them, which further reinstate her kindness and selfless benevolence.