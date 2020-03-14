Rashami Desai has taken the internet by storm ever since Big Boss 13 came to an end. Be it attending talk shows, interviews or hanging out with friends, Desai has been making the headlines. The fans couldn't wait to see her in a new role in Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 4. To motivate the actress and welcome her in new avatar, the fans have been sharing messages through tweets all day. The hashtag has been trending all day on Twitter.

Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 4 is one of the most-watched shows on Indian Television. After the exit of Jasmin Bhasin, Rashami has entered the show. Desai will be playing the character of Shalaka. As far as the story is concerned, viewers will see that Vish (Anita Hassanandani) has got Naagmani and she has taken control of the Parikh family. We might see in the coming days that she has got Dev (Vijayendra Kumeria) married to Shalaka (Rashami Desai). The character of Shalaka is like a pawn in the whole story.

According to the sources, Desai will make a grand entry in the Holi sequence where she will be seen dancing with Dev. We might expect Brinda (Nia Sharma) to feel jealous. Looks like there is going to be a face-off between the TV divas on the show.

Jasmin Bhasin, who was seen in the pivotal role earlier in the show, told Spotboye, "I am sorry if the audience got disappointed with this but Naagin is a show which is full of twists and turns and my exit was one of those. When the show started, the first twist was that I (Nayantara) am the Naagin but eventually it wasn't me but Brinda (Nia)."

Rashami Desai was last seen as a participant on the reality show Bigg Boss 13. Her love angle with Arhaan Khan gathered lots of headlines, even after their eviction.