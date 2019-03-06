Film and television actress Arzoo Govitrikar, the sister of model and actress Aditi Govitrikar, has filed a domestic violence complaint against husband Siddharth Sabharwal at Worli police station in Mumbai. A first information report (FIR) has been registered by the police.

The couple has been married since 2010 and Arzoo has now moved out of their Worli home at Pochkhanwala Road in Mumbai.

Arzoo Govitrikar has submitted video proof from CCTV footage of her house. Sabharwal, however, has denied the charges saying that Arzoo was "rehearsing for a show" when she asked him to slap her.

According to Mumbai Mirror, Arzoo told the police that she has been suffering from mental and physical torture for the past several years. She filed a complaint on February 19 in which she stated that she had an argument with her husband on February 15 over his alcohol consumption.

Following the fight, she claimed that Sabharwal dragged her inside the bathroom around 4 am and hit her viciously. Whether the CCTV footage is from the bathroom or not, is not clear.

"He threatened to kill my entire family," she said in her complaint. Arzoo also complained to the police that her husband had taken their five-year-old son in his custody, suggesting that it amounted to kidnapping. The police have refused to comment on it.

Siddharth has been booked under sections 498A (cruelty), 323 (causing hurt), 504 (insult with intention to provoke breach of peace), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 509 (insulting woman's modesty) of the Indian Penal Code.

Arzoo's sister Aditi and actor Ashish Chowdhry accompanied her to Worli police station. Arzoo is not speaking to the media about the case as yet.

Arzoo Govitrikar was seen in movies like Amitabh Bachchan's Baghban (2003) and Akshaye Khanna's Mere Baap Pehle Aap (2008). She has been a part of Ekta Kapoor's successful TV show Naagin. Arzoo plays Manjusha on the show.