The pandemic caused due to novel coronavirus has taken a heavy toll on the entertainment industry. The shoots of movies and serials have come to the halt and makers are struggling to get them back on the tracks. Although recently, it was announced the shooting for many serials might resume in the June end. List of such shows are yet to be but there is definitely one serial that won't be returning to screens and this Naagin 4.

You read it right. While a few days ago the news came that Big Boss 13 fame Rashami Desai won't be a part of the Naagin 4 team due to some budgetary issues, reportedly the final verdict has come and the show is off the air. As per the media reports, Nia Sharma, Vijendra's character will also be ended.

According to the report by Pinkvilla, "The channels and the makers have come to a decision to end the fourth season making way for the new season immediately. The fourth season did not work as expected and Rashami's addition to the show only added to the budget constraints in this time of economic crisis amid others."

"Hence, after speaking to the production house, it was decided that not just Rashami, Nia, and Vijendra's character will also be ending. But, the decision is not taken on the basis of the budgetary constraints completely, the fact that despite all the experimentations, the show couldn't meet the expectations. This forced them to take this step," the source added.

Actors will be shooting the concluding episodes once the lockdown ends. The source claimed that, "According to the primary information, Film City is likely to open from June 15 and the actors will soon hop on to shoot for the remaining episodes. Rashami was, in fact, the first person to be informed of this step given that she was the latest addition and her character in the show was not really developed as yet."

Naagin franchise by Ekta Kapoor is one highest-rated shows of the Indian TV industry and fans have showered love on it over the years. Makers are yet to release any statement about the show going off-air.