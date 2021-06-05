Television actor Pearl V Puri, who has starred in popular shows such as 'Naagin' and 'Bepanah Pyaar', has been arrested by the Mumbai Police along with five others in Vasai, Mumbai, on charges of raping a minor girl. However, nothing much is known about who the complainant is or what her exact age is.

Sanjay Patil, DCP Zone 2, Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar, told a leading daily, "He has been remanded to police custody and booked under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act." Confirming the news to Spotboye, Mumbai Police's DCP Abhishek Trimukhe said, "He has been arrested by Waliv Police Station (Vasai)."

According to the police, this is an old case in which a minor girl had alleged that the actor had taken sexual favours from her by promising her a career in TV serials. Pearl was last seen on 'Brahmarakshas 2', in which he played Angad Mehra.

In 2013, he made his television debut 'Dil Ki Nazar Se Khoobsurat' and was later seen in 'Phir Bhi Na Maane...Badtameez Dil'.

(Developing story, more details will be updated soon.)