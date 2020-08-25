Mysuru City Police Commissioner Dr Chandra Gupta, IPS has tested positive for coronavirus, a police official confirmed on Tuesday. Similarly, Assistant Commissioner of police Bharat Raj has also tested positive for the virus.

Both are receiving treatment under home isolation. Gupta had attended the Independence Day celebrations at the Zilla Panchayat Hall recently.

Earlier, Mysuru DySP CB Ryshyanth tested positive

The August 15 celebration was chaired by S.T. Somasekhar, district-in-charge minister, and also attended by Deputy Commissioner G. Abhiram Sankar, along with other officials. Sankar later went into quarantine as his driver tested positive.

Earlier, Mysuru District Superintendent of Police C.B. Ryshyanth tested positive for the virus on August 17.

In late June, as many as 92 police officials in the district were sent to quarantine, all of whom tested negative for the virus on June 26.