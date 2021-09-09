A prominent Sikh leader, former member of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Council, and a senior National Conference leader from Jammu, Tarlochan Singh Wazir (67), was found dead in Delhi's Moti Nagar area under mysterious circumstances on Thursday morning.

Wazir, one of the biggest transporter of J&K, was active in different social and religious organizations. He remained president of the J&K State Gurdwara Parbandhak Board for years together.

Wazir was found dead in the Moti Nagar area of Delhi. His family members have left for Delhi.

Some reports suggest that Wazir was murdered but this has not been confirmed as yet. Moti Nagar is a neighborhood located in West Delhi.

According to family sources has Wazir was supposed to go to Canada but went missing in Delhi on September 2. His family members are settled in Canada.

Delhi Police register murder case

The Delhi Police has registered a case of murder in connection with the mysterious death of Wazir. Quoting DCP, West Delhi, Urvija Goel, local newspapers reported that he went to Delhi on September 2, was going to Canada to meet his family. He had to board a flight on September 3 which he couldn't."

Police stated that Wazir's body was found in a decomposed state, adding that the cause of his death is not yet confirmed. This will be clear only after post mortem because the body is highly decomposed.

"We had received information from the Jammu police stating that there could be a corpse here. His family in Canada got worried and called Harpreet Singh whose flat he was staying in here on rent. He had informed Wazir's family that he has been quarantined in Frankfurt for 72 hours. When Wazir did not reach Canada after the mentioned period his family suspected foul play and informed the Jammu police which informed us," police said.

It was further informed that Harpreet Singh was known to Wazir and was in his good books. He is currently absconding and his numbers are switched off, police said.

"His body was found from the washroom attached to the bedroom in the flat. We are investigating the case from all possible angles. We have registered an FIR under section 302 (murder)," police added.

Police had earlier in the day stated that a forensic team has collected samples from the spot while the police is trying to access the CCTV footage.

Family alleges political killing

Meanwhile, Wazir's brother Bhupinder Singh, a retired officer of J&K Police, who reached the national capital following the news of his death, said that he was informed that his brother could have been killed due to political rivalry.

"When we reached here we got to know my brother who was holding a political position would have been killed in because of political rivalry," said Singh.

Who was Tarlochan Singh Wazir?

Tarlochan Singh Wazir was a prominent leader from Jammu and he regularly raised issues faced by the Sikh community. As president of the J&K motor transporters' association, he also fought for their rights.

Strongly opposed to Sikh radical groups and their ideology, Wazir was a close confidante of NC leaders Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah. Expressing his shock at Wazir's death, Omar said he met him only a few days ago.

"Shocked by the terrible news of the sudden death of my colleague Sardar T S Wazir, an ex-member of the Legislative Council. It was only a few days ago that we sat together in Jammu not realising it was the last time I would be meeting him. May his soul rest in peace," he tweeted.

Wazir was once jailed in the infamous Chopra murder case for some time but was later acquitted of all the charges.