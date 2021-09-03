One of the best snacks to nibble on a nice breezy monsoon evening is samosa, which goes best with a hot cup of tea. But little did netizens know that two samosas will take over the internet by storm, not for the way they tasted, but in fact for the mysterious serial numbers on it. One of the favourite Indian snack even started a meme-fest as netizens started a guessing what the random serial numbers on the crust of the samosa meant.

How it all started?

It all started on Wednesday with a tweet by Twitter user Nitin Misra, who shared a photo of two samosas on a plate he had ordered online, which came with a serial number on the crust. He captioned the pic: "Samosas I ordered had serial numbers. Can tech pls stay away from my halwai."

As users started taking notice of the tweet, they retweeted and liked in hundreds, making it go viral. But the biggest question remained, what do these serial numbers mean. The tweet garnered over 9,000 likes and hundreds of retweets and comments.

Netizens were left in splits upon this unusual discovery and joined the conversation. Some Twitter users cracked humour, asking where the QR code is to download the chutney, while some wondered if it would cost more to get a fancy number.

Samosas I ordered had serial numbers ? Can tech pls stay away from my halwai. pic.twitter.com/DKo1duIiC9 — Nitin Misra (@nitinmisra) September 1, 2021

Jokes aside, a lot of people were still clueless on the meaning of the numbers and most importantly the origin of the samosas.

Mystery solved

Going through the comments section, some users who were aware of the origin and the purpose of the imprint were quick to join the conversation and set the record straight. But nothing stopped the train of thought. For those who are still wondering, the serial numbers on the samosas were used by a company based in Bengaluru and Gurgaon as a way to distinguish different kinds of samosas.

Diksha Pande, founder of Samosa Party, the company behind those viral numbered samosas, revealed that the printing helps them track the production cycle and helps with differentiating from 5-6 varieties of samosas, which can be veg or non-veg.

Serial numbers on samosas nothing to do with tech or GST [truth here]

With this visual indictor, it gets easier to identify which samosa has what kind of stuffing so the right product reaches the customer. After all, who would've liked to see a broken samosa right out of the box.

So to clear some confusion, no the numbers on the samosas are not GST or some kind of tech integration. It's just smart management.