A day after framing charges against a police constable who frequently travelled abroad on fake identity, the State Investigation Agency (SIA) of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday raided several locations linked with the arrested cop.

As the constable during his visits aborad reportedly met with my suspicious elements, SIA conducted raids to ascertain if he was also involved in terror funding.

As reported earlier, Mohammad Ramzan Rishi, who was arrested recently, has 16 bank accounts in his name with transactions running into crores. He was also in touch with 10 foreign mobile numbers and had procured a fake passport.

Raids conducted at Jammu, Kulgam simultaneously

A team of the SIA Jammu-wing raided the houses of Ramzan and Dubai-based Abu Baker in Kulgam and the Bhatindi area of Jammu city, respectively.

Quoting official sources, a news agency reported that SIA is investigating to see if Mohammad Ramzan Rishi was also involved in terror funding as he has a number of accounts with transactions running into crores.

The police investigation has also revealed that Ramzan had visited many parts of the country, including Mumbai, Uttar Pradesh and Goa. He used numerous mobile applications and VPN (virtual private network) for communication purposes.

The SIA also found that Ramzan procured several PAN cards using fake documents. He also travelled abroad using forged documents.

Ramzan's cousin was a terrorist

Reports said that Mohammad Ramzan Reshi's cousin was a dreaded terrorist who was earlier arrested by the police. "Interrogation of the arrested cop is going to ascertain reasons of his frequent visit in different countries and in different parts of the country", sources said and added that today's raids were aimed to get some leads.