Residents of Karnataka's Shivamogga district were in shock after a massive blast at a stone mining quarry occurred at around 10:20 p.m. on Thursday. A loud boom sound and tremors were felt as far as nearby Chikkamangaluru district, which is nearly 100kms away.

The blast occurred at a quarry in Hunasodu village and is believed to have been from a lorry carrying a load of dynamites. The police have also warned about the possibility of subsequent blasts at the quarry and a bomb disposal squad has been called in.

Shivamogga DC Shivakumar, who visited the blast site, said at least 8 people have died and the death toll may likely go higher.

Several people are feared dead in the blast, the police said. But the exact number remains unclear as of this writing, NDTV reported. . The police have sealed the entire area.

The loud boom sound sent residents of Shivamogga into a panic. Netizens shared their experience on Twitter of how vibration from the blast was felt in almost every household.

"Heavy sound and houses felt shaking in #Shivamogga All ppl outside houses at 10:20PM! Any space vaccum release or #earthquake," wrote one user.

"Huge sound in Shimoga. Vibration felt in whole of Shimoga. Everyone on the road trying to figure out what happened. Strange. Hopefully something minor," another Twitter user said.