The iconic 20th-century Shiva temple in Gulmarg, in the Baramulla district of north Kashmir, was extensively damaged by a massive fire early Wednesday morning.

This temple, deeply rooted in the region's history and Bollywood culture, was a significant landmark in the valley.

According to Fire and Emergency Services officials, the fire broke out around 3:50 am, causing extensive damage to the temple structure. Known as the Rani Temple or Mohineshwar Shivalaya, this temple is perched atop a hillock and is famous for featuring in the popular Bollywood song "Jai Jai Shiv Shankar".

The song, starring Rajesh Khanna and Mumtaz, was part of the 1974 film "Aap Ki Kasam".

Several fire tenders from nearby stations were dispatched to control the blaze. Officials are currently investigating the cause of the fire.

Very sorry to hear about the fire in Gulmarg that seriously damaged the famous Shiv Mandir. I hope the administration quickly establishes the cause of the fire & reconstructs this place of great religious (and tourist) significance as soon as possible. pic.twitter.com/Pyk4wNZuBA — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) June 5, 2024

Omar asks administration to ascertain cause of fire

Former Chief Minister and vice president of the National Conference Omar Abdullah expressed his anguish over the fire incident in the famous temple of Gulmarg. He asked the administration to ascertain the cause of the fire. He also asked the authorities to start the reconstruction of the temple.

"Very sorry to hear about the fire in Gulmarg that seriously damaged the famous Shiv Mandir. I hope the administration quickly establishes the cause of the fire & reconstructs this place of great religious and tourist)significance as soon as possible", Omar posted on his social media account.

BJP leader Chetan Wanchoo asked the Lieutenant Governor's administration to conduct an inquiry into the fire incident in which a historic temple was burnt into ashes.

It is deeply saddening to hear about the ancient temple in Gulmarg that has been reduced to ashes. This temple held immense significance for Hindu visitors to Gulmarg, serving as a spiritual and historical landmark. I urge the Hon’ble @OfficeOfLGJandK to initiate a high-level… pic.twitter.com/qaHwAoMReN — Chetan Wanchoo(मोदी का परिवार) (@chetan_wanchoo) June 5, 2024

"It is deeply saddening to hear about the ancient temple in Gulmarg that has been reduced to ashes. This temple held immense significance for Hindu visitors to Gulmarg, serving as a spiritual and historical landmark. I urge the Hon'ble @OfficeOfLGJandK to initiate a high-level inquiry into this tragic incident to uncover the cause and ensure such losses are prevented in the future", Wanchoo posted on his social media account.

Temple was built by wife of Maharaja Hari Singh

Known as Maharani Temple (Rani Temple), this temple was built in 1915 by Mohini Bai Sisodhia, the wife of Maharaja Hari Singh, this temple is also known as Mohineshwar Shivalaya. It is dedicated to Lord Shiva and holds significant cultural and historical importance in the region.

Maharaja Hari Singh's era was marked by significant contributions to the cultural and religious heritage of Jammu and Kashmir, with a focus on maintaining and enhancing the region's temples and other religious sites.

Maharaja Hari Singh, the last ruling Maharaja of the princely state of Jammu and Kashmir, was known for his contributions to developing and preserving religious sites.

He also renovated the famous Raghunath Temple of Jammu city.

Though originally initiated by Maharaja Gulab Singh, the Raghunath Temple was completed during the reign of his son Maharaja Ranbir Singh, and later maintained and supported by Maharaja Hari Singh. It is one of the largest temple complexes in northern India and is dedicated to Lord Rama.