Myanmar's military junta on Friday sentenced senior aide of the country's ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi, U Win Htein to 20 years in prison on charges of treason. The 79-year-old Myanmar politician, largely believed to be Suu Kyi's right-hand man, is the first high-ranking National League For Democracy party (NLD) member to be sentenced by junta after a trial.

Win Htein was arrested in February in the aftermath of a coup, which sent the country into chaos after a decade of democracy and economic reform. Win Htien is a longtime political prisoner, who has been in and out of prison for protesting against the military's previous rule.

Win Htein's lawyer Myint Thwin told media that they would appeal the verdict, AFP reported.