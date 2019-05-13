In a daring event, a pilot of the Myanmar National Airlines became the hero of the airlines after he safely landed the aircraft with no front wheels due to a technical malfunction on Sunday (May 12) morning.

The incident took place at Mandalay after the Myanmar Airlines flight UB-103 (Embraer-190 model) carrying 89 people, including the crew, faced some issue after the landing gear of the aircraft failed to deploy and the pilot had to do an emergency landing without the front wheels around 9 am.

However, no one was injured in the accident. The pilot of the aircraft Captain Myat Moe Aung was very much praised for his courageous act which saved the lives of the people on board.

In a video, that has gone viral on the social media, the plane can be seen landing at the runway with just the back wheels after the front wheels failed to deploy.

VIDEO: Pilots performed an excellent nosegear-up landing at Mandalay this morning at the end of Myanmar National Airlines flight #UB103 from Yangon. All 82 passengers & 7 crew on board Embraer E190 XY-AGQ evacuated via slides & were uninjured.



Original video credit not known. pic.twitter.com/vvkZ41wZM2 — Airport Webcams (@AirportWebcams) May 12, 2019

The aircraft had departed from Yangon in the nation and was approaching Mandalay when the pilot got to know that he was unable to extend the front wheels of the plane. The pilot quickly informed the air traffic control about the situation.

According to the reports, Captain Myat Moe Aung circled the airport twice before conducting the emergency landing to allow air traffic controllers to determine if the landing gear was down. He followed emergency procedures and burned excess fuel to reduce the aircraft's weight and then landed the aircraft with its nose gear retracted, said the airline's officials.

This is the second incident reported from Myanmar this month. On May 8, a Biman Bangladesh Aircraft slid off the runway as it was landing at Yangon International Airport due to bad weather, injuring nearly 17 people.