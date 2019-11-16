The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir retaliated against the ruling party in Delhi, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) after the later took a dig at the East Delhi MP for not attending a meeting of a parliamentary standing committee to discuss the rising levels of air pollution in the national capital.

Taking to Twitter, Gautam Gambhir issued a statement saying: "They (People) will judge me by my work and not by the propaganda and false narrative spread by the minions of the 'honest CM' of Delhi." Gambhir also listed the work he has done in his constituency since winning the Lok Sabha elections 2019.

"From getting high-end compost machines installed for cleaning the Ghazipur landfill to reforming EDMC schools by providing digital classes and infrastructure, installing sanitary pad vending machines for the benefit of women and providing free food to the poor, I have left no stone unturned in the past six months to making sure that people who voted for me get the best," Gambhir tweeted.

Gambhir skips crucial meet on Delhi air pollution

Gautam Gambhir was supposed to attend a meeting on Friday (November 15) to discuss the Delhi air pollution. Out of 29 members in the committee, only four were present due to which the meeting has been postponed. "The quorum for the committee meetings is one-third. Only four MPs came for the meeting," a source told news agency IANS.

Meanwhile...

Gautam Gambhir was in Indore where he was seen enjoying 'poha' and 'jalebi' with former cricketer VVS Laxman. Gambhir was in Indore for doing commentary for the test match between India and Bangladesh. VVS Laxman shared photos with Gambhir on Twitter:

The ruling AAP hit out at the BJP, questioning its seriousness in dealing with Delhi's air woes. AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said that the Parliamentary Committee gave the meeting notice well in advance on November 8. "BJP calls Parliamentary Committee meeting on Pollution symbolic. MCD Commissioners and DDA VC remain absent. MP Gambhir only giving Twitter Gyan but doesn't attend this meeting," Bhardwaj tweeted.

Also, AAP leader Raghav Chadha tookt to Twitter to say that the Parliamentary standing committee meeting on pollution gets cancelled "as BJP-run MCDs, BJP-run DDA, MOEF bureaucrats reporting to BJP-run Union Government and BJP MPs (including Delhi MP Gambhir) fail to turn up".