"Politicians are often misquoted" -- Karnataka's Health Minister says the same has happened with his comment made on Wednesday. The controversial remark on the divine intervention being our defence against the virus, Health Minister B Sriramula said on Thursday that his words were taken out of context.

Yesterday B Sriramulu had said, "It is only God who can save us," now the minister says that that's not exactly what he meant. He was speaking about the rise in cases, calling it inevitable.

Sriramulu issues clarification

The minister's remark gained a lot of criticism. It was also taken as a surrender by the health ministry in Karnataka in the face of COVID-19. In a time when morale is hard to come by the minister's remarks discouraged the population.

On Thursday however, the minister was forced to clarify his remark which had found serious online backlash and media debate. The opposition too had swarmed in on the ruling government. Health Minister Sriramulu said on Twitter issuing a statement that his words were not be misunderstood, "Respected KPCC President@DKShivakumar, This is a clarification regarding my words that have been misinterpreted and misunderstood."

The minister went on to add that he had only meant to point out that the onus was on the people as well to be cautious, "While responding to claims of the opposition that the government's negligence, irresponsibility and the lack of coordination among ministers are responsible for the rise in cases in the state, I stated that 'these accusations are far from the truth. People need to be aware and cautious to avoid the spread of the virus. This plays a vital role in controlling the pandemic."

Sriramulu then pointed out at the statement that had led to this clarification in the first place, "If we fail at this crucial step the situation can get complicated. And if things go worse, then only God can save us." These were the words used out of caution. There's no need to create panic in the public. (sic)"

The Health Minister also asserted that the government is doing its very best, "Our Govt. led by our CM @BSYBJP is working round the clock. This is a difficult situation for the whole world and we all are doing our best for the people of our state to win the battle against this pandemic."

The original quote as IBT had reported earlier was, "World over, the cases are doubling indiscriminately. It (virus) does not choose poor, rich, community or religion. There is no class or caste difference. The cases are 100 per cent going to increase... In whose hands does this rest? It is only God who can save us." Hopefully, it won't come to that.