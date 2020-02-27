Ever since Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have married fans have been trolling them for the age difference between the couple. But the lovebirds have paid no heed to these trolls and continue to set the internet on fire with their unending PDA.

Nick, who has taken up the responsibility of a judge on a singing reality show recently addressed the age difference between him and his wife Priyanka. During an interaction co-judge, Kelly Clarkson said "I'm 37. Aren't you 27," to Nick. Responding to which the 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' star quipped that "My wife's 37. It's cool."

This might be the first time that the 'Jealous' singer might have come out in open about the age difference debate but he sure nailed it with his response. Meanwhile, PeeCee has addressed this issue in an exclusive interaction with ETimes as she said, "It doesn't bother me. I think the media gives trollers a lot more importance than we do. I don't think we as celebrities or public figures discuss trolling as much as you guys do. I don't want to change my life based on the opinion of 150 people and it doesn't affect me. I call it lazy journalism because you are giving importance to people's opinions, instead of newsworthy news in the country.

Priyanka invited by Katrina

Earlier Alia and Priyanka were spotted at Katrina's residence. After their girls' night in the actress shared a post on Instagram with Priyanka Chopra discussing how they had played with makeup and recalled their days of Kathak training together. In the selfie, the two are seen holding up makeup from Katrina's beauty line. Katrina's caption read, "A little makeup party #kaybeauty @priyankachopra... from our kathak days at Guruji's .... till now it's always a blast with u."

Meanwhile, Priyanka, who has been a constant by her husband and cheering for him during the Jonas Brothers' Happiness Begins Tour is reported to be in talks to team up with Keanu Reeves's for the fourth installment of the popular 'Matrix' franchise.