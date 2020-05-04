Rekha, Bollywood's evergreen beauty has never failed to impress her fans even at this age. She is truly an epitome of beauty, generous, fierce, fearless, words fall short when it comes to describing Rekha. But apart from her undying beauty, there's also a spiritual side to her.

In an interview with a leading daily, the actress had once spoken about her spiritual side and had revealed that her prayers are not about aartis and the fragrance of agarbattis and dhoop.

She had said, "At the end of the day, when I thank God for the wonderful day that I have had, my biggest luxury is the way Shiva looks into my eyes and asks, 'Amma, are you ok?' I was talking about Shiva, my pet Lhasa." "But yes, I talk to the Lord Shiva too - all the time. Because my prayers are not about aartis and the fragrance of agarbattis and dhoop. That's the superficial part. There are lots of meditative practices, deep reflection and the awakening of creative energy.Energy that goes into my garden, my singing, the cushions that I place in my car, everything I do."

"My life is one big prayer because my life is one big blessing. "For me, joy is eating home-cooked payasam in a bowl that I have cleaned and polished myself. Yes, I find it therapeutic to clean my vessels and polish them. I like to water my plants and clean all the artifacts in my house. Do you know, I can actually clean and service an air-conditioner?"

Rekha's life has been a roller coaster ride. A failed marriage, broken heart love story, Molestation, working in B-grade films, being outcast from the industry to her transformation into making a successful film career, Rekha has seen all of it and emerged in high spirit and chose to stand strong.