Ahead of the arrest of former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam, Nawaz's son Hussain said that his mother Begum Kulsoom Nawaz's health has improved and she has opened her eyes after a month.

She has opened eyes after exactly one month. I don't have anything else to share. Her sedatives were being reduced. I only request that please remember her in your prayers", said Hussain Nawaz.

Kulsoom Nawaz was admitted to hospital after a cardiac arrest last month.