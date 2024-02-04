Internet sensation Poonam Pandey faked her death as part of a promotional strategy to draw people's attention to cervical cancer. On February 2, Poonam Pandey's team took to Instagram to announce that the model had succumbed to cervical cancer at the age of 32.

Poonam Pandey stages fake death due to cervical cancer as a part of campaign

The post read, "This morning is a tough one for us. Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer. Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness. In this time of grief, we would request for privacy while we remember her fondly for all that we shared."

A day after the announcement of her fake death, Poonam shared three videos of her, clarifying that she staged her death only to spread awareness about cervical cancer.

In the video, she said, "Yes, I faked my demise. I am sorry I have caused this tear and I am sorry to those whom I've hurt. My intention is to shock everyone into the conversation we are not talking enough about, which is cervical cancer. Yes, I faked my demise. Extreme, I know. But suddenly, we all are talking about cervical cancer. Aren't we? It is a disease that silently takes your life and this disease needed this spotlight urgently. I am proud of what my death news has managed to achieve."

She said, "I did not make any money out of it. It was purely for a cause. Nobody was willing to take this campaign. I know it was extreme, I sincerely apologise. I am glad that since yesterday all I have read about is cervical cancer. My message has reached right. Every person in India is aware of cervical cancer."

Poonam said, "It's a terrible feeling. I am shivering right now. My friends are very angry, and don't know if they will even talk to me. My PR team had no clue where I was, I went underground."

In another video, she said, her mother had throat cancer.

Schbang explains its Poonam Pandey publicity stunt campaign for cervical cancer

The digital agency Schbang that was involved apologised to the initiative that involved Poonam Pandey to raise awareness for cervical cancer. The statement read, "Yes, we Were involved in the initiative for Poonam Pandey to spread awareness about Cervical Cancer in collaboration with Hauterfly. To start off, we would like to extend a heartfelt apology - especially towards those who have been triggered as a result of having faced/having a loved one face the hardships of any kind of Cancer."

This is the first time in the history of this country that the word 'Cervical Cancer' has been on 1000+ Headlines," read the statement.

A user wrote, "Since when have screenshots of Google trends been credible enough to quantify campaigns? Even if they were, the 'distress' you caused was by spreading misinformation about someone's DEATH; no good intentions can come out of pandering. Schbang continues to disappoint."

Another user wrote, "If we normalise this, it's the end of social marketing campaigns :) We have become this insensitive now."

"Never ever thought my favourite marketing agency would go to such lengths, I'm pretty sure there are other ways too. This should've been your last resort," a person commented.

Netizens and celebs slammed her for making a mockery of death.

From celebrates to social media everyone has bashed her for her doings. A section of users wants Poonam Pandey and the digital company to be sued.

Ekta Kapoor said, "This is awareness of which vaccine not to use !!! The company that encouraged such an insensitive campaign !!!! This company should b sued.."

A user wrote, "Publicity stunt for yourself to gain more publicity..."

The 32-year-old shot to fame during the 2011 Cricket World Cup when she posted a video message saying she would strip if Team India won. She did not, but did post a nude photo when her favourite team Kolkata Knight Riders won the IPL the next year. Over the years, she has gathered a legion of social media followers with her controversial statements and was often seen in explicit videos.