Today, almost all companies support the concept of a greener planet, equipping themselves with the necessary tools to face the sustainability challenge, as most recognize its importance in reducing environmental damage.

However, there is a growing awareness that it also makes commercial sense to design these types of operations around social and environmental sustainability.

This is because reducing the impact of a company's actions on the environment represents much more than a mere public utility service and becomes part of its value proposition.

And, currently, the environmental performance of companies is part of their corporate strategy, with strategic reasons for creating sustainable operations, such as the use of ecological products, which can even offer a certain degree of advantages to companies.

Disposable plastic straws, tea kits, and razors are harmful to our environment. They are one of the ten most frequently found things on the beaches and are the cause of death to thousands of fish and animals.

Rising from these changes came many eco-friendly straws, razors, tea kits, and other utensil alternatives, like My Little Panda.

My Little Panda produces 100% biodegradable utensils, cutlery, and other items made from natural materials, so you can use the product comfortably without damaging the Earth. They use raw materials from renewable sources which are fast-growing, compostable, and biodegradable. Their brand also helps by educating the local community about ecologically conscious lifestyles.

Their simple web layout and details of the products show how their products are sustainable and good for the environment.

And it also wants more and more people and companies to come into this space and work for the betterment of the planet. According to the company, when you start thinking about environmental problems, you soon realize that every tiny habit and item matters. It's easy not to buy harmful products when the harmful products aren't available to buy (like a ban on straws) but also easy to choose an eco-friendly alternative when it is available. Think about other harmful products and develop alternative solutions even if one already exists, maybe yours can be better made and better marketed!