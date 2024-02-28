Congratulations are in order for Ananya Panday and family. The actor's cousin sister Alanna Panday and her husband Ivory McCray's are all set to embrace parenthood. The soon-to-be parents took to their social media and announced the happy piece of news.

Meanwhile, an excited masi Ananya Pandey took to her social media and congratulated the couple for their new beginnings.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Ananya reposted the heartwarming pregnancy announcement video shared by Alanna and Ivory.

She penned a note dedicated to Alanna, Ivory, and their soon-to-arrive bundle of joy. She wrote, "My heart may just explode, little baby, we love you so much already. I'm gonna be Masi."

Alanna shared the pregnancy announcement video on Instagram

In the video clip, Alanna and Ivor cradled her growing baby bump. Alanna also gave a glimpse of her sonogram.

Sharing the video, Alanna wrote, "We love you so much already, we can't wait to meet you (wings emoji)."

Reacting to the post, Ivor wrote, "I can't wait to meet our baby, I love you."

Anusha Dandekar and Tania Shroff congratulated the couple.

Bhavana Pandey commented, "Alannnaaa, we can't wait either !!!! Lots of love and best wishes."

Alanna's mother, Deanne Panday said, "Crying seeing your video, love you so much .. I'm gonna be a grandmom, so so so beautiful you look my baby girl..can't wait to see you..yaaaaaaa whooo hoooooo I will be a grandmom soon."

Alanna is the daughter of Chunky Panday's brother Chikki Panday and fitness instructor Deanne Panday. She married her boyfriend Ivor following Hindu rituals in Mumbai in March 2023. Many Bollywood celebrities, including Alanna's cousin Ananya Panday, Chunky as well as Rekha, Shah Rukh Khan, Jackie Shroff, Bobby Deol, Neelam Kothari, Mahima Chaudhry, and Tusshar Kapoor, among others attended the wedding.

Ivor is a US-based photographer by profession. Alanna and Ivor dated for quite many years before they decided to tie the knot. They have a YouTube channel together and live in Los Angeles, US.