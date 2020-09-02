The issue of Sushant Singh Rajput has become a national one. Rhea Chakraborty, in this case, has become not only a key accused but also the object of much hate across the country. Now, a few women in the industry have raised their voice against the way the actress is being accused in an ongoing trial.

Rhea Chakraborty has become a debate for the nation. Now, actresses like Taapsee Pannu and Lakshmi Manchu have been raising their voices against the treatment she has received. Vidya Balan on Tuesday also weighed in on the subject.

The 'vilification' of Rhea Chakraborty

The Sushant Singh Rajput case has gone on with much debate and discussion. For Rhea Chakraborty, it has been a grueling trial that still continues. While nothing is yet known about who's guilty and who's not, the media trial and the public trial has turned her case into a spectacle.

Taapsee Pannu recently called out how the actress is being painted and how the public is reacting to her. Especially, since Rhea's interviews were aired on national television, more actresses are speaking about the 'lynching' she is facing.

Many are calling people to be compassionate and to let justice take its course. Following Lakshmi Manchu's statement, Vidya Balan also commented on the events on Twitter. She wrote:

God bless you @LakshmiManchu for saying this out loud. It is so unfortunate that the tragic and untimely death of a beloved young star Sushant Singh Rajput has become a media circus. In the same breath, as a woman, my heart breaks at the villification of Rhea Chakraborty. Isn't it supposed to be 'Innocent Until Proven Guilty' or is it now 'Guilty Until Proven Innocent'!? Let's show some respect for the constitutional rights of a citizen and let the law take its course."- @vidya_balan on Twitter

Taapsee Pannu had earlier also reacted to the discussion on Twitter:

I didn't know Sushant on a personal level nor do I know Rhea but what I know is, it only takes to be a human to understand how wrong it is to overtake judiciary to convict someone who isn't proven guilty. Trust the law of the land for your sanity and the deceased's sanctity."- @taapsee on Twitter

The case of Sushant Singh Rajput has left everybody with an undeniable sense of loss. Perhaps, only time and due justice will prove who's innocent. Rhea Chakraborty's matter still continues.